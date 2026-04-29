Video shows former FBI Director James Comey addressing recent developments, stating “I’m still innocent”.

Video: James Comey Speaks Out, Says I’m Still Innocent https://t.co/tgyi2OpPBq pic.twitter.com/Mn1f5MylTb — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 28, 2026

In the statement, Comey said he is not afraid and expressed confidence in the independent federal judiciary.

He also criticized recent actions, saying they do not reflect how the Department of Justice is supposed to operate.

Comey urged the public to “keep the faith”, adding that he believes the country will return to its core values.

The situation remains ongoing as more developments are expected.