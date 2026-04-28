DOJ pushes to resume Trump ballroom project after shooting incident

The U.S. Department of Justice is urging a federal judge to allow construction to resume on President Donald Trump’s proposed White House ballroom, citing a recent shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as part of its argument that the facility is needed for enhanced security.

The filing asks the court to lift or reverse a prior injunction that temporarily halted the project, which has been the subject of ongoing legal challenges over approval processes and historic preservation concerns.

The Washington Post

Justice Department officials argue that the incident underscores the need for more secure presidential event spaces, while opponents say the shooting is being used to justify bypassing legal and regulatory requirements.