U.S. gas prices hit highest level since 2022 amid stalled Iran talks

Average U.S. gasoline prices jumped to about $4.18 per gallon on Tuesday, the highest level since 2022, as negotiations involving Iran appeared to stall, according to industry data.

The Wall Street Journal

The surge reflects growing fears of a global energy squeeze, driven by geopolitical tensions that are disrupting oil supply routes and pushing crude prices higher. Brent crude has climbed above $110 per barrel, adding pressure to fuel markets worldwide.

The Guardian

Analysts warn that continued deadlock in talks could keep energy markets volatile and potentially drive prices even higher in the coming weeks

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