Video shows a massive warehouse fire in Southeast Baltimore, where flames have engulfed a building near Eastern Avenue and South Haven Street.

Video: Three-Alarm Warehouse Fire Engulfs Building in Baltimore https://t.co/2vVRRUljN8 pic.twitter.com/OdutQHuwq3 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 28, 2026

Fire crews responded to the scene and upgraded the incident to a three-alarm fire as conditions intensified.

Thick smoke and heavy flames were visible as firefighters worked to contain the blaze.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire or any injuries.

The situation remains active as crews continue their response.