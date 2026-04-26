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Watch: Security Footage Shows Suspect Breaching Screening at WHCA Dinner
Watch as newly released security footage shows the suspect running past metal detectors at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.
The video captures the moment the individual moved through the screening area before being quickly taken down by U.S. Secret Service agents.
Authorities responded immediately, securing the venue and ensuring the safety of attendees.
Officials have confirmed that protectees were not harmed, and the suspect was taken into custody.
The investigation remains ongoing as more details continue to emerge.