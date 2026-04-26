Watch as newly released security footage shows the suspect running past metal detectors at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Watch: Security Footage Shows Suspect Breaching Screening at WHCA Dinner https://t.co/rK9Jp1aJL1 pic.twitter.com/RryjgGqNS2 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 26, 2026

The video captures the moment the individual moved through the screening area before being quickly taken down by U.S. Secret Service agents.

Authorities responded immediately, securing the venue and ensuring the safety of attendees.

Officials have confirmed that protectees were not harmed, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing as more details continue to emerge.