Video reports that Cole Tomas Allen, identified in reports as the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident, is facing federal charges.

Video: Cole Tomas Allen Faces Federal Charges After WHCA Dinner Incident https://t.co/Tt4m31z92w pic.twitter.com/DYgYac1h3H — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 26, 2026

According to statements cited in the video, the charges include use of a firearm in a violent crime and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities have not yet fully confirmed all details publicly, and the case remains under investigation.

Officials previously confirmed that the suspect is in custody, and protectees were not harmed during the incident.

More information is expected as the legal process moves forward.