News
Police Secure Torrance Apartment Linked to WHCA Shooting Suspect
Police have responded to an apartment in Torrance, California, believed to be linked to the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident.
Officers established a police perimeter, instructing media to move back while securing the area.
Investigators are expected to process the scene as part of the ongoing case.
Authorities have not released further details about what may be found at the location.
The investigation remains active as law enforcement continues to gather evidence.