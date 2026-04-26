Cole Tomas Allen Reportedly Booked Hotel Room Before WHCA Dinner Incident

New details are emerging about Cole Tomas Allen, identified in reports as the suspect in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident.

Law enforcement sources say he is believed to have booked a room at the Washington Hilton earlier this month, prior to the event.

Officials also indicate he allegedly made references to targeting administration officials, though no specific plans were detailed.

Authorities have not yet fully confirmed all aspects of these reports.

The suspect remains in custody as the investigation continues.