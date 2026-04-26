News
PDS Tornado Warning Issued Near Fort Worth Area
A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) tornado warning has been issued for areas including Saginaw, White Settlement, and Azle, Texas until 11:00 PM CDT.
At 10:14 PM CDT, a large and extremely dangerous tornado was reported near Azle, moving southeast at around 25 mph.
Officials are urging residents to take cover immediately as this is a life-threatening situation.
People in the warned area should seek shelter in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows.
The situation remains extremely dangerous as the tornado continues to move through North Texas.