PDS Tornado Warning Issued Near Fort Worth Area

A Particularly Dangerous Situation (PDS) tornado warning has been issued for areas including Saginaw, White Settlement, and Azle, Texas until 11:00 PM CDT.

At 10:14 PM CDT, a large and extremely dangerous tornado was reported near Azle, moving southeast at around 25 mph.

Officials are urging residents to take cover immediately as this is a life-threatening situation.

People in the warned area should seek shelter in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows.

The situation remains extremely dangerous as the tornado continues to move through North Texas.