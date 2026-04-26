Video shows a massive fire in Springtown, Texas, after a lightning strike triggered an explosion at a natural gas facility.

Video: Lightning Strike Triggers Explosion and Fire at Texas Gas Facility https://t.co/w9dD8xAc0V pic.twitter.com/HHdOl60q9v — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 26, 2026

The first footage captures a bright flash of lightning followed by immediate thunder, while additional video shows intense flames engulfing the site.

The facility is located northwest of Fort Worth, where emergency crews have responded to the scene.

The extent of damage or any injuries has not yet been confirmed.

The situation remains active as authorities work to contain the fire and assess the impact.