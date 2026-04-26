Video shows Secret Service agents escorting J.D. Vance out of the venue following a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Video: Secret Service Escorts J.D. Vance Out After WHCA Dinner Shooting https://t.co/SAJQeJfYXc pic.twitter.com/xW1lMweiMJ — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 26, 2026

The footage captures security moving quickly to protect attendees as the situation unfolded.

Authorities confirmed that protectees were secured, and a suspect is in custody.

Law enforcement maintained control of the scene while the investigation began.

The incident remains under review as more details emerge.