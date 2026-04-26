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Video: Secret Service Escorts J.D. Vance Out After WHCA Dinner Shooting
Video shows Secret Service agents escorting J.D. Vance out of the venue following a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.
The footage captures security moving quickly to protect attendees as the situation unfolded.
Authorities confirmed that protectees were secured, and a suspect is in custody.
Law enforcement maintained control of the scene while the investigation began.
The incident remains under review as more details emerge.