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Video: Secret Service Escorts J.D. Vance Out After WHCA Dinner Shooting

Published: 3 hours ago
Video: Secret Service Escorts J.D. Vance Out After WHCA Dinner Shooting

Video shows Secret Service agents escorting J.D. Vance out of the venue following a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

The footage captures security moving quickly to protect attendees as the situation unfolded.

Authorities confirmed that protectees were secured, and a suspect is in custody.

Law enforcement maintained control of the scene while the investigation began.

The incident remains under review as more details emerge.

Published: 3 hours ago
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