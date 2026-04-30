Video: North Texas Officer Uses Jumper Cables to Rescue Mother and Three Children from Flooded Drainage Canal

A White Settlement police officer and his team in North Texas rescued a mother and her three children after their car became trapped in a rapidly flooding drainage ditch. As water levels rose and the current began pulling the vehicle, Sgt. John Banner improvised a rescue line using jumper cables to help pull the family to safety.

North Texas Officer Uses Jumper Cables to Rescue Mother and Three Children from Flooded Drainage Canal pic.twitter.com/DycH3adny4 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 30, 2026



Following the incident, Police Chief Christopher Cook announced that all patrol units will now be equipped with water rescue throw bags to better prepare officers for similar emergency flood situations in the future.