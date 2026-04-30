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UK Raises Terror Threat Level to “Severe”
The government of the United Kingdom has raised its national terror threat level to “severe,” indicating that an attack is considered highly likely.
Officials say the decision follows updated intelligence assessments, though no specific target or timing has been publicly disclosed. Security measures across major cities, transport systems, and public venues are expected to increase as authorities remain on heightened alert.
The “severe” level is one step below “critical,” which signals an imminent attack.