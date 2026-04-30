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Video: Multiple People Injured in Stabbing at Tacoma High School, Suspect in Custody
A stabbing at Foss High School in Tacoma, Washington left at least five people injured Thursday afternoon.
Police said the incident occurred around 1:40 PM, with early reports indicating four students and one security guard among the victims.
Authorities confirmed that a suspect is in custody.
The school was placed on lockdown as officers responded to the scene.
The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine what led to the incident.