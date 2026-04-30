News

Video: Multiple People Injured in Stabbing at Tacoma High School, Suspect in Custody

Published: day واحد ago
Video: Multiple People Injured in Stabbing at Tacoma High School, Suspect in Custody

A stabbing at Foss High School in Tacoma, Washington left at least five people injured Thursday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred around 1:40 PM, with early reports indicating four students and one security guard among the victims.

Authorities confirmed that a suspect is in custody.

The school was placed on lockdown as officers responded to the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine what led to the incident.

Published: day واحد ago
زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى