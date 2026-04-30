Video: Multiple People Injured in Stabbing at Tacoma High School, Suspect in Custody

A stabbing at Foss High School in Tacoma, Washington left at least five people injured Thursday afternoon.

Five stabbed at Foss High School in Tacoma, Washingtonhttps://t.co/nDDTPCi2Yi pic.twitter.com/jnUoGPF1ND — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 30, 2026

Police said the incident occurred around 1:40 PM, with early reports indicating four students and one security guard among the victims.

Authorities confirmed that a suspect is in custody.

The school was placed on lockdown as officers responded to the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine what led to the incident.