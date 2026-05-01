Video shows newly released footage of Cole Allen, identified in reports as the suspect, walking inside the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., shortly before the incident.

Video: Cole Allen Seen in New Footage Before WHCA Dinner Shooting Incident https://t.co/U0TfncN1NL pic.twitter.com/318GoPKgF0 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 30, 2026

Authorities say the suspect later opened fire near the screening area, prompting a rapid response from U.S. Secret Service.

The incident caused panic inside the venue as security secured the area.

Officials confirmed that protectees, including President Donald Trump, were safe, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities continue to review evidence.