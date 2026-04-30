Update: 6 Injured, 4 Critical After Tacoma High School Stabbing

Update: The number of people injured in the Foss High School stabbing in Tacoma, Washington has risen to six.

Five stabbed at Foss High School in Tacoma, Washingtonhttps://t.co/nDDTPCi2Yi pic.twitter.com/jnUoGPF1ND — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 30, 2026

Officials say four victims are in critical condition, while two others are being evaluated.

The incident was reported around 1:38 PM, prompting a large emergency response.

Authorities have a suspect in custody, and the school was placed on lockdown.

The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine what led to the attack.