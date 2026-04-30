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Update: 6 Injured, 4 Critical After Tacoma High School Stabbing
Update: The number of people injured in the Foss High School stabbing in Tacoma, Washington has risen to six.
Officials say four victims are in critical condition, while two others are being evaluated.
The incident was reported around 1:38 PM, prompting a large emergency response.
Authorities have a suspect in custody, and the school was placed on lockdown.
The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to determine what led to the attack.