Video shows President Donald Trump responding to a question about whether he would consider wearing a bulletproof vest going forward.

Video: Trump Jokes About Wearing Bulletproof Vest After Security Question https://t.co/omt1hmlESj pic.twitter.com/x4JmApNpSC — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 30, 2026

Trump replied with a joking remark, saying he wasn’t sure he could handle “looking 20 pounds heavier.”

The comment came amid heightened attention to security following recent events.

Officials have not indicated any changes to current security protocols.

The moment quickly drew attention for its tone during a serious discussion.