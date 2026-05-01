News

Chuck Edwards Under Ethics Probe Over Harassment Allegations, Report Says

Published: day واحد ago
Chuck Edwards Under Ethics Probe Over Harassment Allegations, Report Says

Reports indicate that the House Ethics Committee is investigating allegations of sexual harassment involving U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-NC).

Details of the allegations have not yet been publicly released.

Officials have not confirmed additional information about the scope of the investigation.

The development is expected to draw attention as more details emerge.

The situation remains ongoing as authorities review the claims.

Published: day واحد ago
زر الذهاب إلى الأعلى