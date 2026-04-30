The Flower Moon Peaks This Friday—Here’s How to View It

The Flower Moon—May’s full moon—will reach peak illumination at 1:23 p.m. EDT on May 1. While the exact peak happens during daylight in many regions, the best viewing will be just after sunset or before sunrise, when the Moon appears brightest against darker skies. The name comes from Indigenous seasonal traditions, marking the time of year when flowers bloom in abundance.

Later in the month, a second lunar event will appear: a Blue Micromoon. Unlike a supermoon (which looks larger because it’s closer to Earth), a micromoon occurs when the Moon is at its farthest point, making it appear slightly smaller and dimmer than usual. It’s a rarer and more subtle sight compared to the dramatic Flower Moon.

If you’re into skywatching, May basically gives you a “double feature”—a bright, symbolic full moon at the start, and a quieter, rarer lunar appearance at the end.

Copy URL URL Copied