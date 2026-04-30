Dinosaurs May Be Behind Human Aging, Scientist Suggests

A new hypothesis by João Pedro de Magalhães proposes that the dominance of dinosaurs during the Mesozoic Era forced early mammals to prioritize rapid reproduction over long lifespans, potentially eliminating key longevity genes.

According to the “longevity bottleneck hypothesis,” mammals evolved under constant threat from predators like Tyrannosaurus rex, making survival and quick reproduction more advantageous than long life. This evolutionary pressure may still influence how humans age today, although the theory remains unproven and subject to further scientific study.

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