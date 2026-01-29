Screenshot

Video captures the moment a suspect was detained after ramming a car into the Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn, New York, authorities said.

Video: Moment suspect detained after car ramming at Chabad Lubavitch World Headquarters https://t.co/ja31EgtsjS pic.twitter.com/8jPr3HcsY3 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) January 29, 2026

Police responded quickly to the incident at the Crown Heights landmark, securing the area and taking the suspect into custody. No injuries were reported, and officials said there was no immediate threat to the public.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation as authorities work to determine whether the act was intentional.