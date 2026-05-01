Abdullah Albadri, 34, has been found guilty of preparing a terror attack, according to court proceedings.

Video: Abdullah Albadri Found Guilty Over Attempted Attack at Israeli Embassy in London https://t.co/J4g5mOj2Lb pic.twitter.com/8FpuIARlRl — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 1, 2026

Prosecutors said he attempted to enter the Israeli Embassy in London while carrying two knives.

Authorities reported he had arrived in the UK just weeks earlier and had previously been deported.

Security personnel intervened before any injuries were reported.

The case has drawn attention to embassy security and counterterrorism measures.