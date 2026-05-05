Update (Video): Deadly Blast in China.. 26 Killed and Dozens Injured in Fireworks Factory Explosion

A powerful explosion at a fireworks manufacturing plant in Liuyang, located in central China’s Hunan Province, has left at least 26 people dead and 61 others injured, according to local authorities.

Deadly Blast in China: 26 Killed and Dozens Injured in Fireworks Factory Explosion pic.twitter.com/Hzqk4SPKeJ — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 5, 2026



Emergency crews rushed to the scene on Monday as fires and debris spread across the facility following the blast. Rescue operations continued for hours as firefighters worked to contain the blaze and search for survivors trapped in the wreckage.

Chinese officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the explosion, with initial reports suggesting possible safety violations at the site, which is part of a region known for large-scale fireworks production.