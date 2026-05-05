Stars shine at Met Gala 2026 as “Costume Art” theme takes over red carpet

Hollywood’s biggest names turned out in full force on Monday night for the annual Met Gala in New York, embracing the bold “Costume Art” theme with dramatic, sculptural, and avant-garde fashion statements.

Celebrities arrived in a wave of eye-catching looks that blended high fashion with theatrical design, turning the red carpet into a living exhibition. From exaggerated silhouettes to art-inspired gowns and futuristic tailoring, this year’s event leaned heavily into creativity and visual storytelling.

Social media quickly lit up with reactions as fans and critics debated the most iconic outfits of the night, with several stars already setting early trends for the upcoming fashion season.

The gala once again proved why it remains one of the most-watched fashion events in the world.

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