Video: Fire under control after intense blaze engulfs home in Alexandria, Virginia; no injuries reported

Firefighters battled a heavy fire that broke out in a single-family home in Alexandria, Virginia on Monday, according to officials.

Fire under control after intense blaze engulfs home in Alexandria, Virginia; no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/s4O7qWtqkq — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 5, 2026



The blaze drew a rapid response from emergency crews who worked to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to nearby properties. After an intense effort, firefighters confirmed that the fire is now under control.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department reported that no injuries have been recorded in the incident. Authorities have not yet released details on the cause of the fire, and an investigation is expected to follow.

Residents in the area were advised to avoid the scene while cleanup and safety checks continue.