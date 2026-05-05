South Korea’s Blue House reportedly considers joining Trump’s “Project Freedom”

South Korea’s presidential office, known as the Blue House, is reportedly reviewing possible participation in U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Project Freedom,” according to an official cited by Reuters.

The initiative, which has been linked to expanded U.S.-led maritime and regional security operations, is part of Washington’s broader effort to protect strategic shipping routes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, including near the Strait of Hormuz.

A Reuters report indicates that discussions are still in the early stages, with Seoul weighing the diplomatic and security implications before making any formal commitment.

The development comes as the United States pushes allies such as South Korea to take on a larger role in joint security operations, particularly in safeguarding global trade routes and responding to regional instability.

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