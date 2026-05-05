Study: Tiny icy world beyond Pluto may have fragile atmosphere from ancient eruptions or comet impact

A new scientific study suggests that a small, distant icy object located beyond Pluto could be hosting a surprisingly thin and delicate atmosphere.

Researchers believe this faint atmosphere may have formed either through ancient cryovolcanic activity—where ice and gases erupt instead of lava—or as a result of a past collision with a comet that released trapped gases into space.

Because objects in this region of the solar system are extremely cold and far from the Sun, any atmosphere is expected to be unstable and easily lost. Scientists say the findings could reshape understanding of how volatile-rich bodies evolve in the outer solar system.

Further observations are planned to confirm the composition and persistence of this unusual atmospheric layer.

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