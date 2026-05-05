Update: 3 killed, 2 injured after small plane crashes into building in Brazil

A small aircraft has crashed into a building in southeastern Brazil, killing three people and injuring two others, according to local authorities.

The plane reportedly struck a residential building shortly after takeoff in Belo Horizonte. Emergency crews rushed to the scene, where the pilot and co-pilot were confirmed dead on impact. Three passengers were taken to hospital, but one later died from injuries, while the remaining two are in stable condition.

Officials said no residents inside the building were injured, and there was no major structural collapse despite the impact. Firefighters and rescue teams secured the area while investigators began examining the cause of the crash.

Authorities are continuing to investigate what led the aircraft to go down shortly after departure.

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