Update: Suspect Shot by Secret Service Near Washington Monument, Child Injured

Update: New details confirm the officer-involved shooting near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. followed a confrontation with an armed suspect.

Officials say the individual fired at Secret Service personnel, prompting agents to return fire and strike the suspect.

A child bystander was also hit by gunfire, but injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

The suspect was transported to a hospital, though their condition remains unknown.

Authorities have secured the area as the investigation continues.