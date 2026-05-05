News
Update: Suspect Shot by Secret Service Near Washington Monument, Child Injured
Update: New details confirm the officer-involved shooting near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C. followed a confrontation with an armed suspect.
Officials say the individual fired at Secret Service personnel, prompting agents to return fire and strike the suspect.
A child bystander was also hit by gunfire, but injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.
The suspect was transported to a hospital, though their condition remains unknown.
Authorities have secured the area as the investigation continues.