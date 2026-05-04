Update: Secret Service Responds to Officer-Involved Shooting in Washington DC

Update: U.S. Secret Service personnel are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Washington, D.C. near 15th Street and Independence Avenue.

the White House is under lockdown following reports of shots being fired in a nearby surrounding area pic.twitter.com/fvgEJHApyK — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 4, 2026

Authorities confirmed that one individual was shot by law enforcement, though their condition is currently unknown.

Emergency crews remain on scene as officials secure the area.

The public is being urged to avoid the area while the response continues.

The situation remains active as more details are expected to be released.