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Update: Reports of Multiple Victims in Edmond Oklahoma Campground Shooting
Update: Reports are emerging of a shooting at a campground in Edmond, Oklahoma, with multiple victims.
Early scanner reports suggest the number of victims may be significant, though officials have not yet confirmed exact figures.
Emergency crews have responded to the scene as law enforcement works to secure the area.
Authorities are expected to provide verified details as the situation develops.
The incident remains active and under investigation.