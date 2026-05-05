Update: Houston tragedy.. 2 adults and 2 children found dead in suspected murder-suicide at River Oaks home

Police in Houston, Texas are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after four family members — two adults and two children — were found dead inside a home in the River Oaks area on Monday evening.

Authorities said officers responded to a welfare check at the residence on Kingston Street after concerns were raised because the family had not been heard from. When officers entered the home, they discovered the victims already deceased.

Investigators believe the incident was a murder-suicide involving family members, though the exact motive remains unclear and the investigation is ongoing.

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