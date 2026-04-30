U.S. Iran War Costs $25B as Supreme Court Decision Weakens Voting Rights Act

A Pentagon report says the ongoing war involving Iran has already cost about $25 billion, with no clear end in sight as tensions continue over the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping remains heavily disrupted. Military officials say both the U.S. and Iran are locked in a standoff, each believing the other will back down first, while a negotiated solution is currently stalled.

At the same time, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a 6–3 ruling against Louisiana’s congressional map, calling it an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. Although Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act remains technically intact, legal experts warn the decision makes it much harder to prove discrimination, likely reducing minority political representation.

Other key developments include:

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaling he may stay on the Fed board after his term ends, despite political pressure from the Trump administration.

Rising jet fuel costs linked to the Iran conflict, increasing the expense of U.S. wildfire-fighting operations.

Ongoing debate in education over declining homework assignments and the impact of AI on student work.

Copy URL URL Copied