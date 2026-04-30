Trump reposts viral “Strait of Trump” map amid Iran tensions

A viral image circulating online showed a satirical map labeling the Donald Trump “Strait of Trump,” a play on the real Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route near Iran. The image, originally from a pro-Trump social media account, was widely shared after being reposted on Truth Social.

The post gained attention amid heightened regional tensions involving Iran and discussions about maritime security in the Gulf. While supporters viewed it as a patriotic or humorous statement, critics argued it was inflammatory and poorly timed given ongoing geopolitical risks in the region.

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