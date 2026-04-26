Secret Service Statement: Suspect in Custody After WHCA Dinner Shooting

A statement from the U.S. Secret Service confirms a shooting incident near the main magnetometer screening area at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

Authorities said the president, first lady, and all protectees are safe.

Officials also confirmed that one individual is in custody, while the condition of those involved remains unknown.

Law enforcement continues to assess the situation alongside the Metropolitan Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing as more details are expected.