Nancy Guthrie reported missing in Arizona; homicide detectives investigating

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC “Today” anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been reported missing in Arizona, according to local reporting.

Authorities said homicide detectives are involved in the investigation, though officials have not released details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance or why the case is being handled by that unit. Police have not confirmed whether foul play is suspected.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities said additional information will be released as it becomes available.