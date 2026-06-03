UK: Royal Navy helicopter crashes into field in Devon, emergency response underway

A Royal Navy helicopter has crashed into a field near Sourton Down in Devon, southwest England, early Wednesday morning, according to UK police and local reports.

Emergency services rushed to the scene near the A30/A386 area close to Okehampton, with multiple road closures put in place as authorities secured the site. The Ministry of Defence and Royal Navy have confirmed the incident and said an investigation has been launched, but details about the cause, injuries, or possible casualties have not yet been released.

The situation remains ongoing as emergency crews continue working at the site and officials gather more information