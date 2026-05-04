Multiple flights diverted to Muscat as regional airspace disruptions affect UAE-bound travel

Several passenger flights headed for the United Arab Emirates were diverted to Muscat International Airport in Oman amid renewed airspace instability and reported security incidents in the region, according to flight tracking data from Flightradar24. The diversions come as airlines continue to adjust routes due to ongoing regional tensions and precautionary air traffic measures across Gulf airspace.

Air traffic across parts of the Middle East has repeatedly been disrupted in recent weeks, with aircraft bound for Dubai and Abu Dhabi frequently entering holding patterns or being rerouted to nearby hubs such as Muscat for safety reasons.

Authorities and airlines have not reported any onboard incidents related to the diverted flights, and operations are expected to remain dynamic as conditions evolve across the region.