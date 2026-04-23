Video shows the aftermath of a shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, where victims were seen in the food court area as emergency crews responded.

Video: Victims Seen After Shooting at Mall of Louisiana Leaves 6 Injured https://t.co/sVrGW4SDmN pic.twitter.com/UMzXLnDO1h — Cedar News (@cedar_news) April 23, 2026

Authorities confirmed that six people were injured, including two in critical condition.

Emergency personnel quickly arrived and transported victims from the scene for medical treatment.

The area was secured as law enforcement continued their investigation.

The situation remains under review as officials work to determine what led to the incident.