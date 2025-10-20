Major Internet Disruption as Amazon Web Services Outage Hits Multiple Platforms

Reports indicate a widespread outage affecting Amazon Web Services (AWS), disrupting several major online platforms and applications.

According to tracking site DownDetector, services including Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo, and Canva have all experienced significant issues, with users reporting connection errors and loading failures across multiple regions.

The disruption appears linked to an ongoing issue within AWS infrastructure, which provides cloud computing and hosting services to many of the world’s largest digital platforms.

Amazon has not yet released an official statement on the scope or cause of the outage. Engineers are reportedly working to restore affected services.