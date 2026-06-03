Video: Ukrainian drones strike St. Petersburg oil terminal and military sites, triggering fires and disruption

Ukrainian drones carried out a large-scale overnight strike on St. Petersburg, Russia, hitting an oil terminal in the city’s port area as well as other infrastructure, according to Russian officials and Ukrainian statements. The attack caused explosions, fires, and thick smoke rising over the northern Russian city.

Ukrainian drones strike St. Petersburg oil terminal and military sites, triggering fires and disruption pic.twitter.com/HQq8YesJBV — Cedar News (@cedar_news) June 3, 2026

Russian regional authorities said dozens of drones were intercepted over the Leningrad region, but confirmed that several sites were hit, including fuel infrastructure and areas linked to naval activity near Kronstadt. Emergency services responded to fires at the oil terminal, while air traffic at Pulkovo Airport was temporarily disrupted.

Ukrainian officials said the strikes targeted fuel storage and military-related facilities as part of long-range operations aimed at reducing Russia’s war logistics capacity. The attack came during a major economic forum in the city, adding symbolic and logistical pressure on Russian authorities.

No confirmed fatalities have been reported so far, while damage assessments are still ongoing.