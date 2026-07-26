One person has been killed and several others injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd during an LGBTQ+ Pride parade in Berlin, Germany, according to preliminary reports.

Video: One Dead, Several Injured After Car Plows Into Crowd at Berlin LGBTQ+ Pride Parade https://t.co/QxZTaJKsxb pic.twitter.com/kkfM3zz8y5 — Cedar News (@cedar_news) July 25, 2026

Emergency services rushed to the scene, where multiple casualties were reported. Authorities have not yet released details about the driver or whether the incident is believed to have been intentional.

Police have launched an investigation, and officials are expected to provide further updates as more information becomes available.