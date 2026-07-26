Update: Berlin Police Treat Deadly Pride Car Ramming as Suspected Terrorist Attack

Berlin police are now treating the deadly vehicle attack near the city’s Christopher Street Day (CSD) Pride celebrations as a suspected act of terrorism, according to multiple reports. Authorities have identified a suspect who is known to police as being associated with Berlin’s Islamist scene, and efforts to locate and arrest him are underway. The motive remains under investigation.

The attack occurred Saturday night when a vehicle drove into a crowd near the Pride festivities in Berlin’s Tiergarten area, killing one person and injuring at least 16 others, several of them critically. The event was immediately canceled as emergency responders and police launched a major operation.