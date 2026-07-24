Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Northwestern Argentina

A preliminary magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck northwestern Argentina, according to initial seismic data.

The earthquake was recorded near coordinates 23.9064° south and 66.7135° west, at an intermediate depth of approximately 220.5 kilometers.

Because the earthquake occurred deep beneath the surface, its impact may be less severe than that of a shallower quake of the same magnitude. There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

Seismological agencies may revise the earthquake’s magnitude, depth and location as additional data becomes available.