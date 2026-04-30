Maine Governor Janet Mills Suspends Democratic Senate Primary Campaign

Janet Mills, the governor of Maine, announced that she is suspending her campaign for the Democratic nomination in the upcoming U.S. Senate race.

In a brief statement, Mills indicated that the decision comes after careful consideration of political dynamics and campaign challenges, though she did not rule out future political involvement. Her withdrawal reshapes the Democratic field, potentially opening the path for other candidates to gain momentum in the primary contest.

The move is expected to have an immediate impact on the race, as party leaders and voters reassess their options ahead of the election.

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