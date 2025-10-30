A ground stop has been issued at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York following an aircraft emergency. All departing flights have been temporarily halted while authorities assess the situation and ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates regarding flight delays or cancellations. Airport officials have confirmed that emergency services are on-site, and no further details about the incident have been released at this time.

This measure is part of standard airport protocol during emergencies to maintain safety and prevent further disruptions. Passengers are encouraged to monitor official JFK Airport channels for real-time updates.