Authorities are investigating a reported massacre in Trujillo that may have left up to 17 people dead, according to local reports.

Video: Reported Massacre in Trujillo Honduras May Have Left Up to 17 Dead https://t.co/rso0MgY16n pic.twitter.com/iDpcNuWMph — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 21, 2026

An anonymous caller, described as a relative of one of the victims, said the attack occurred early in the morning in the Rigores community.

According to the account, workers at an African palm farm were gathered for roll call when armed individuals opened fire.

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of victims.

Reports also alleged possible involvement of community police, though authorities have not publicly confirmed those claims.