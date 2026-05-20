Video: Woman Dies After Falling Into Open Maintenance Hole in New York City

A 56-year-old woman died after falling into an open maintenance hole on a busy street in New York City, according to police and utility officials. The incident occurred during maintenance work, though authorities have not yet released full details about how the woman fell into the hole.

Woman Dies After Falling Into Open Maintenance Hole in New York City pic.twitter.com/NoVK1r12Jj — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 20, 2026

Emergency crews responded quickly and transported the woman to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and whether safety measures at the site were properly followed.