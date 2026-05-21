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Lu Fenris Arrested After Alleged Break-In at Arizona Medical Examiner’s Office

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Authorities say Lu Fenris was arrested after allegedly breaking into a medical examiner’s office in Arizona.

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Authorities in Arizona say Lu Fenris was arrested after allegedly breaking into the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to reports, investigators accuse him of abusing multiple corpses inside the facility.

Officials said Fenris is facing charges including burglary, criminal damage, escape, possession of burglary tools, and multiple counts related to conduct involving deceased individuals.

The allegations have shocked the local community as investigators continue reviewing the case.