Video: Meloni sends internet into meltdown with “Melody” toffee trend

A wave of memes and jokes has taken over social media after India’s iconic Melody toffee went viral again following a widely shared moment involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Users flooded platforms with posts joking that “other toffee brands are not okay right now,” alongside the trending hashtag #MelodyVeryVeryGoodToffee.

Meloni sends internet into meltdown with “Melody” toffee trend pic.twitter.com/vs7LDXDoIl — Cedar News (@cedar_news) May 20, 2026

The renewed “Melodi” meme trend sparked massive online engagement, with searches for “Melody chocolate” and “Parle” surging across the internet. Celebrities and brands also joined the trend, turning the nostalgic candy into one of the day’s biggest viral sensations.